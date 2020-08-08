Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1,515.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. Alleghany comprises about 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on Y. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $630.00.

NYSE Y traded up $20.10 on Friday, hitting $539.67. 36,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,680. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $504.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $586.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -114.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

