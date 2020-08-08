Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 10,454 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Catalent by 4.6% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CTLT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.17. 552,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36. Catalent Inc has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $91.18.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.10 million. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

