Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 14,528 Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Nevro accounts for about 0.5% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Nevro worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 52.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Nevro by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,766 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nevro from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

NYSE:NVRO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.06. 206,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,570. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.94. Nevro Corp has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $148.05.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.48% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. Equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $129,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

