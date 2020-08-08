Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 4,379 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,075,000 after buying an additional 65,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69,229 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4,040.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,575,000 after purchasing an additional 493,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

W W Grainger stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.38. 197,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,096. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $349.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.83 and its 200 day moving average is $295.54.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.31%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens cut their price target on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.75.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.