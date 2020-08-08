Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 74.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,504,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,631,000 after purchasing an additional 640,984 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after buying an additional 528,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,626,000 after acquiring an additional 286,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Moody’s by 92.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 535,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,177,000 after acquiring an additional 257,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Moody’s by 198.5% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 371,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,567,000 after acquiring an additional 247,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.75.

MCO stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.52. The stock had a trading volume of 548,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,180. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $296.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.06. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $2,105,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,646 shares in the company, valued at $65,867,478.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,227 shares of company stock worth $14,393,165. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

