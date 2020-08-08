Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 153,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REXR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. 1,558,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,773. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 104.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

