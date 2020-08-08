Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,469 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,892,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 248,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 79,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

Signature Bank stock traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.16. 364,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.92. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

