Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 42,374 American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000. American Financial Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 831.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 73.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Raymond James cut shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

NYSE AFG traded up $3.04 on Friday, reaching $65.92. 375,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,726. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

