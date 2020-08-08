Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 86,202 Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000. Archer Daniels Midland accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.11.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

