Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 842.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,974 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1,534.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACGL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.