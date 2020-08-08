Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 451.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,547 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,032,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,059,000 after acquiring an additional 877,509 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,715,000 after buying an additional 1,253,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,703,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,438,000 after buying an additional 685,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,048,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Stag Industrial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. 558,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,219. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $33.78.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

