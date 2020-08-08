Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 102.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,062,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,928,000 after buying an additional 312,486 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,433,000 after purchasing an additional 466,009 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.2% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,954,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,046,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 899,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,294. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.64. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $205,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $112,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,224 shares of company stock worth $3,723,475 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.