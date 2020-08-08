Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,046 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,726,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,298,000 after purchasing an additional 788,480 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,099,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,997 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Equitable by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,822,000 after acquiring an additional 735,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,064 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

NYSE:EQH traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,302. Equitable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.44 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

