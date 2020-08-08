Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 222.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.5% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,565,420,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,354,554,000 after buying an additional 81,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,964,000 after buying an additional 415,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,267,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,025,078,000 after acquiring an additional 190,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.23.

Shares of UNP traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

