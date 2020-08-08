Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for approximately 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $235,873,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,486,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,934,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,371,000 after acquiring an additional 997,215 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,988,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,548,000 after purchasing an additional 693,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,907,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,400,000 after purchasing an additional 626,715 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,505.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

