Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of BSX traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,645,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,286,506. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.