Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 298.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,364 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 808,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.83. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.