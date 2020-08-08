Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.34.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026,031 shares of company stock valued at $310,833,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $328.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $331.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.46 and a 200-day moving average of $291.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

