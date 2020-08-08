Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 0.8% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 40.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.36.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,203 shares of company stock worth $15,942,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,519,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,036. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.12, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.89 and a 200 day moving average of $135.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

