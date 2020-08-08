Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 173.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,103 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,325,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375,926 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,556,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,417,000 after purchasing an additional 185,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,826,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,490,000 after buying an additional 2,106,066 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZN traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.41. 3,843,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,982,822. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $147.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

