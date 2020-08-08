Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.78. 3,380,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.91. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,847.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.16.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

