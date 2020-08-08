Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 483.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,711 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 92.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,894,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,823,000 after buying an additional 8,039,110 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,322,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,878 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 216.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,987,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,658 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,118,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,588. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.