Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in VMware by 169.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 931.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 6,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of VMware by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 622 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.31. The stock had a trading volume of 630,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $173.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day moving average is $137.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. VMware’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $857,714.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,627,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

