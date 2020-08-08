Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares during the period. T-Mobile Us makes up 0.8% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.59.

TMUS traded up $6.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.09. 13,770,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,961. The stock has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.07.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.50%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.