Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 230.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3,988.1% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $772,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,773,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $248,586,000 after purchasing an additional 555,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,576,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,186,000 after buying an additional 212,511 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $29,793,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.08. 251,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,369. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $214.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.52.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHCG. Benchmark raised their price objective on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

