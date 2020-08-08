Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMC stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $117.74. 1,544,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

