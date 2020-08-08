Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Papa John’s Int’l at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Papa John’s Int’l stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.11. 668,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,323. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 280.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average of $71.98. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $100.69.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

