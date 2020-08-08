Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $3.14 Million in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000. Altria Group comprises about 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 44.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,620,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699,328. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of -81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

