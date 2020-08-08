Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,167,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,655,000 after purchasing an additional 82,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,784,000 after acquiring an additional 199,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,765,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,314,000 after acquiring an additional 131,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,840,000 after acquiring an additional 71,636 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,270,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after acquiring an additional 410,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.66.

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.43. 1,457,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,320. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

