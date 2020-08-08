Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,697,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,368,976. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $84.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.3304 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

