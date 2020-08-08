Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 307,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,204,000 after buying an additional 283,514 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after buying an additional 239,396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 637,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,763,000 after acquiring an additional 205,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $25,304,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.60. 1,130,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total transaction of $380,965.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.