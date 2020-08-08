Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000. Facebook makes up approximately 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Facebook by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $521,859,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,728,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,809,708. The stock has a market cap of $755.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.54 and a 200-day moving average of $208.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $41,341.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,177.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,591 shares of company stock worth $13,224,188. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

