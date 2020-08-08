Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. Global Payments accounts for 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Global Payments by 264.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.83. 1,541,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,198. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.12. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 943 shares of company stock worth $163,492. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.73.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

