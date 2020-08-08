Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 11,341 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 378.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,334 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $2,413,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 57.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $291,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.60, for a total value of $359,032.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,232 shares of company stock worth $4,448,324. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,325. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.26 and its 200 day moving average is $116.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

