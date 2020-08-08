Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 17,410 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 480.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,514,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966,449. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $366.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

