Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 23,548 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,548 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 918,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,679,000 after purchasing an additional 288,291 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ITT by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ITT by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,393,000 after buying an additional 61,753 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.35. 1,187,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,637. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68. ITT Inc has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.49 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,095.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

