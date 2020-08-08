Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 30,837 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 0.8% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 8.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 50.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 59.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,631,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,483. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.95. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $893,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.