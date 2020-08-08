Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 9,625 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 334.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 0.5% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 54.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,755,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,367 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Linde by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,772,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Linde by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,457,000 after purchasing an additional 949,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,113,000 after purchasing an additional 750,451 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Linde by 21.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,222,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,500,000 after buying an additional 396,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $245.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,944. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $251.36.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

