Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,739,378,000 after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,718,000 after acquiring an additional 96,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after acquiring an additional 448,004 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,630,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,844,000 after purchasing an additional 41,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $4.97 on Friday, reaching $287.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,734. The firm has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $289.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

