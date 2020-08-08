Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 23,498 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 637,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 27.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.25. 11,152,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,083,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,794 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.



QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

