Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 24,112 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Boston Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,281. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BXP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.38.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.47 per share, with a total value of $377,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

