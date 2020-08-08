Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 59,163 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 236,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 67,419 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 30,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

Shares of MS traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 6,224,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,732,336. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

