Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 63,908 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,984,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,525. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

