Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe comprises about 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.80. 255,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,763. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.