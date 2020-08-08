Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Fortive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 110,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Fortive by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fortive by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 156,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $87,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,125,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,798,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,517,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,509,399 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FTV traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,051. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $80.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.