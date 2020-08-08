Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 681.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Baxter International comprises about 0.8% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE BAX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.73. 3,400,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,138. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,500,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.