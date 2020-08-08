Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,242 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 631,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $38,581,000 after buying an additional 30,543 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,863 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,322 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

TJX Companies stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.45. 7,406,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,453,719. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

