Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 63.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 66.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,856 shares of company stock valued at $12,858,036 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,146,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,186. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $73.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

