Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of MGM Growth Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

In other news, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $412,216.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 841,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,075. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 14.49.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

