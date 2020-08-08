Quantstamp Market Capitalization Tops $16.35 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $16.35 million and approximately $349,076.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $586.87 or 0.05005490 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002255 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029757 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014242 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

